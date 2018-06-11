'Fear The Walking Dead' has been going through some big changes as of late. We learned a little earlier this year that Frank Dillane had asked to be removed from the show at its earliest convenience, leading to his fan-favourite character of Nick Clark being killed off. It left jaws on the floor, but that wasn't all the surprises showrunners had up their sleeves for what's turning out to be the deadliest season of the zombie show yet.

Kim Dickens has played Madison Clark in 'Fear The Walking Dead' for 4 seasons

Kim Dickens has led 'FTWD' ever since it began. She's provided some brilliantly compelling and emotive scenes as Madison Clark; a family matriarch who was always unafraid to put others ahead of her. Now, that loving personality has come right back around and bit her in the butt. This week, in the show's fourth season midseason finale, audiences got to see Madison's last hoorah.

The Vultures' zombie assault looked to be one of the most challenging obstacles Madison's group had ever faced in their bid for survival. So much so, that the character decided to sacrifice herself, and lock the walkers inside a stadium with her, so that her loved ones could escape. It was a breathtaking sequence, and unfortunately, the last we will see of Dickens' character.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the star was asked about how she felt when she learned her character would be meeting her maker, to which she replied: "Well, it was shocking. Obviously it was shocking to me and it was disappointing. It was heartbreaking. I have loved this character, I’ve loved playing this character, I’ve loved this show, and I’m so proud to be strong female empowered lead of a genre show. They’re usually led by male leads, and it was just such an honour to have this special experience of being that lead female calling the shots. And also, I’m not in my 20s or not in my 30s, mind you. She was a mother too — a mother who was ferocious, and I just thought it was just such an honour to get to play her."

Now that Dickens is out of the show entirely, just Alycia Debnam-Carey and her character of Alicia Clark remain from the original cast. Fan-favourite Victor Strand, played by Colman Domingo, also remains following his debut in season 1, episode 5.

It's a shame to see so much of the talent that helped bring this show such recognition walk out of the door, but understandably, showrunners are keen to keep their narrative refreshing, unexpected, and moving along.

'Fear The Walking Dead' will return to AMC in the US later this year. It broadcasts on AMC UK, exclusive to BT TV in the UK.