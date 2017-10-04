Despite fan favourite Sex and the City sashaying off our screens well over a decade ago, drama, rumour and speculation continue to surround the ladies involved. After a hugely successful TV run, an enjoyable first film and a less-than-impressive second film, the possibility of a third film has been shut down completely.

Kim Cattrall said she has never wanted to be part of Sex and the City 3

Kim Cattrall - who played sexy Samantha Jones on the HBO show - has come out to deny that she had ever suggested she was willing to be involved with SATC3.

She has also revealed she feels Sarah Jessica Parker - who played the main character, Carrie Bradshaw - "could have been nicer" about the demise of the third movie.

The third film has been rumoured to be happening since December 2016, when it was announced that a script had been approved and the main cast had been signed on.

However, Cattrall said she was never on board with another film, tweeting that she expressed as such in 2016.

The 61-year-old also responded to the Daily Mail's claims that she "demanded they produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project."

She has also spoke further about the movie and its predominant star, Parker, on an as-yet-unaired interview with Piers Morgan.

The actress, originally born in Liverpool, said about her taking on the third film: "The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no.

"For me it's over, it's over with no regrets, I just wish that Sarah had been nicer."

She added: "I don't feel like a victim, I feel like I came out of this on top. This has given me a fantastic platform.

"Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."