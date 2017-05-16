Iconic actress Kim Cattrall has hit out at ageism in Hollywood and has said she refuses to play "old, grotesque" women simply because she has recently turned 60. The Sex and the City star hit out at casting agents and said she has become an executive producer so she can determine her own roles.

Speaking on daytime TV programme The Victoria Derbyshire Show, Kim - who played sexy Samantha in hit HBO show, SATC, for seven years - said she wants Hollywood to work on creating better roles for mature actresses.

Kim said: "I’m not ready to play someone who is grotesque, either from being thought as a very, very older woman at 60 - which I'm not and I don’t feel that way.

"60 now is different to my mother’s 60 and I’ve had the advantage of working out and educating myself further and working on so many things that have challenged me mentally and physically.

"They have demanded me to be much more youthful."

Kim revealed she has turned away from Hollywood for her roles and now focuses on West End projects and is working on her latest project - black comedy, Sensitive Skin.

Despite starting her most famous role in SATC in 1997, Kim has previously revealed she felt uncomfortable with her age even then - playing a sultry, sexually active woman at 41.

She initially turned down the role on the hit show.

Kim said: "When the show began I was 41. I felt I was too old to be sexy, I was being ageist about myself.

"It was 1997 and a woman over 40 back then was just not viewed as vital or desirable. I didn’t think I could pull it off.

"I didn’t think people would believe in her like they did. But I was absolutely wrong. Samantha broke the mould for the older woman."