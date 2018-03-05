It seems animal activism runs in the family in the case of Kim Basinger, whose daughter Ireland Baldwin recently took part in a nude PETA anti-fur campaign much like the one her mother did back in the nineties. The model also opened up about a special anti-fur clause in her modelling contracts.

Ireland Baldwin at a Golden Globes afterparty

In 1994, Kim Basinger removed her clothes and posed in a sensational black and white shot for PETA, which was captioned: 'Beauty is not about wearing someone else's coat'. Now her 22-year-old daughter with ex-husband Alec Baldwin is doing the same thing for the organisation's ongoing 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur' campaign.

'I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do since I was a little girl', Ireland explained. 'This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something I am trying to do as well.'

This isn't just a one off activist stand for Ireland either, because she's been sure to include a special clause in all her modelling contracts that she will not wear fur or be shown to be supporting the use of real fur in high fashion.

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:49am PST

'I didn't want that to be a part of my brand. I've had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I've actually told people to f*** off', she revealed. 'If you wouldn't wear your dog, then you shouldn't wear fur at all because all animals are equal and deserve equal respect and equal compassion and love.'

Indeed, Ireland is a big animal lover, and regularly posts updates on her pet pooches on Instagram. She even has a separate handle for them called 'bewareofdawgz'. She also owns chickens and other animals, but while she has previously been a strict vegan, recent months have shown her eating salmon and eggs.

'I go through so many phases. I'm eating more vegan one month, or vegetarian, or I have a burger again', she confessed to 'Today' last year. 'I'm such a foodie. I hate missing out. I hate salad beyond anything in the world. I love my wine. I need to eat fun food.'