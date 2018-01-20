When it was revealed Sabrina (the Teenage Witch) would be getting her own show, based on the Archie Comics series 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that it would be airing on The CW alongside 'Riverdale'. The two shows will take place within the same universe and so, following the major success 'Riverdale' saw, it appeared to be the right conclusion to take. Then, Netflix revealed they'd commissioned 'Sabrina' for two seasons.

Kiernan Shipka will take on the titular role in 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Though it was a strange turn in events, it does mean that the usual boundaries in place for a television network won't be there for 'Sabrina' when it makes its way onto the streaming service. There were fans however who then wondered whether or not a crossover between 'Sabrina' and 'Riverdale' would take place.

Whilst show bosses don't seem to be completely closed to the idea, it's not something that's going to be explored in the immediate future. 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will instead first establish itself as its own series.

Speaking on Archie Digest: A Riverdale Podcast, host Chris Hayner explained following a chat with The CW boss Mark Pedowitz: "Based on what [Pedowitz] said, they are completely focused on getting Sabrina off the ground on Netflix and not thinking about crossovers at all, but they hope there might be a possibility sometime in the future. But they want to establish Sabrina as its own entity on Netflix before they even start thinking about it."

When 'Sabrina' has managed to establish itself as its own entity and, we assume, seen success on Netflix, a crossover has to be a dead cert. The characters of the Archie universe will surely come together at some point to capitalise on their individual popularity, and that's something fans cannot wait to see.

'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' comes to Netflix later this year. 'Riverdale' continues on The CW in the US and Netflix in the UK.