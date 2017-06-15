Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has praised Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead for donating their feed to a £2million charity pot.

Headliners of the iconic music festival miss out on huge performance fees in favour of allowing Emily and her dad, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, to make a whopping donation to good causes every year and she says it is the ''absolute, most paramount'' aspect of the music extravaganza.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 music, she said: ''The charity thing is the absolute, most paramount thing of the biggest importance, really. The most important part of the festival is the fact that we can give that money to charity. It makes it all totally worthwhile. We try to give £2million per year, and on a wet year it's harder because it costs more, but we give as close to £2million as we can.''

Glastonbury will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, again between June 21 and 25, and despite being the biggest organised music event in the country, Emily insists it is far from ''commercial'' because of its philanthropy ethos.

She added: ''It's amazing, and it's great, and that's why we're not kind of commercial in that respect. We're not in the same bracket as everyone else when it comes to paying artists massive fees.

''That's another thing to consider when we get a lot of scrutiny about the line-up. Glastonbury relies completely on good will. We're not in the situation where we're able to just give people enormous amounts of money. It's probably less than 10% of what they'd get from playing any of the other major British commercial festivals.''

Other acts to play this year include Liam Gallagher, Johnny Depp and Kiefer Sutherland, who released his only album 'Down In A Hole' in 2016 and was one of the surprise acts to be announced for the spectacular festival.

He'll be joined on the Glastonbury lineup by Katy Perry, Stormzy, Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb, The xx, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, The National, Chic, Major Lazer, Lorde, The Jacksons, The Flaming Lips, Emeli Sande, Halsey, George Ezra and Kaiser Chiefs and many more.