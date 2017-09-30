Former Westlife singer Kian Egan and his wife, former Hollyoaks actress, Jodi Albert have welcomed their third child into the world: a new baby boy. The stars took to their Instagram pages to make their announcement and revealed they had named their new son Cobi.

Kian Egan and Jodi Albert now have three sons

Kian, 37, and Jodi, 34, revealed their new arrival on social media and Kian wrote: 'Our little cub is finally here!', alongside a black and white snap of him cradling the newborn's foot.

He added: "Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm... mummy and baby are doing amazing!!! We are all so in love with him!!!"

The couple, who married in 2009, are already parents to five-year-old son Koa and two-year-old son Zeke.

Earlier this year the pair told the world they were expecting a third boy when Kian posted a picture of the scan on social media, along with a pregnancy book writing: "Here we go again. Look at what wifey is reading again!

"Here we go again #jodialbert baby no.3 is on the way!!!"

And former Hollyoaks star Jodi also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: "Looks like I might be needing this again... baby no3 (sic)", referring to her pregnancy book.

The couple have may not stop at three children having previously revealed they want "three or four" children.

And with three boys, it may be that Jodi wants to try for a baby girl.

She has previously said: "It's hard to think about right now but Kian is from a big family of seven, so ideally we'd like three or four.

"The Irish have big families. We'd love a girl, but so long as they were happy and healthy, that's all that really matters."

Asked how she felt when she learned she was expecting a second son, she added: "We'd like a girl at some point but we just wanted a healthy, happy baby. I never dreamt before Koa of being a mum to little boys, but now I'm obsessed with boys - they're such cool little dudes.

"I thought Koa needed a companion - Zeke even wore one of Koa's little baby grows in the hospital,' she added.