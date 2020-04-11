Khloe Kardashian's daughter's second birthday party will take place on video chat.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's little girl True is marking the milestone birthday whilst the world is still on lockdown and the reality television personality will now host the party online.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Khloé, True and Tristan will be together on Sunday, but there will be no lavish Kardashian party this time They can't be with the rest of the family, so she has been baking individual cakes to drop off at the homes of her sisters and brother, and her mom, so everyone gets a cake. Then everybody is going to get together on Zoom on Sunday to sing 'Happy Birthday' and blow out the candles.''

And Khloe still ''can't believe'' True is turning two.

She shared previously: ''I can't believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday. Time flies so quickly!! I am so grateful for every second. (sic)''

Khloe and Tristan have been rumoured to have reconciled their romance for several months now, although sources recently insisted that despite the pair staying together amid the global health crisis, they are ''not back together''.

An insider said: ''Khloé is still staying at home with True. They haven't had any playdates with True's cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard. Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé's house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy. Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.''

But prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the former couple were spending a lot more time together, with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star even praising Tristan as a ''great person''.

She said: ''I know [True's] dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.''