Reality personality Khloe Kardashian has had a tumultuous first few weeks as a new mother with rumours of infidelity surrounding Tristan Thompson - the father of her young daughter. Now a new source has alleged the basketball star uses social media app, Instagram, to contact other women.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been hit with cheating rumours

According to Us Weekly 27-year-old Thompson 'slides into girls’ DMs' on Instagram.

The insider said: "He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts."

MORE: Khloe Kardashian's Father-In-Law Theatens To Tell All About Her Relationship With His Son

Less than 48 hours before the birth of Khloe’s first child and the couple’s first child together, footage was published of Thompson apparently kissing a strip club bartender.

The indiscretion took place the night of April 7 at the Penthouse at Dream Downtown - and a video recording shows that in the small hours of April 8's Tristan and Lani Blair entered the Four Seasons in the Financial District, where he was staying.

On the night of April 8, the pair were also filmed heading to the New York branch of private members' club Soho House, then arriving around 5am on the 9th at his hotel.

On April 10, further footage from a hookah lounge near America's capital was published - and in it was more evidence of Tristan's apparent gallivanting. He could be seen sitting on a bench with two women. One kissed him, while the other one shoved his head between her breasts and later touched his groin.

MORE: The Truth Behind Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Daughter's Name

Just days later, on April 12, Khloe gave birth to baby girl, True Thompson, alongside sister Kim and Kourtney and their mother Kris Jenner at roughly 4am.

It is believed Tristan, who plays for Cleveland Cavaliers, was also present at the hospital near Cleveland, Ohio.

Neither Khloe, nor any of her family, have so far commented on the infidelity rumours.