When our favourite stars break-up, we like to think that they'll be happy whether or not we'll ever see them in action again. That can't be said for Lamar Odom, however, who has recently admitted that he wants to get back together with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The pair finally finalized their divorce a tumultuous three years since the papers were first filed, but former NBA star Lamar Odom isn't entirely happy about it. In an episode of talk show 'The Doctors', he was asked by Travis Scott what he was looking for in his future.

'Honestly? I want my wife back', he said with a smile as the audience cheered.

Their relationship may have been amicable towards the end, but 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Khloe has been dating Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers for five months now and it seems that romance is going really well.

'At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years', Khloe wrote on her website earlier this month.

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 after knowing each other for just one month. They eventually broke up in 2013 because of Lamar's cheating, drug-taking and, most importantly, his lying. Papers were signed by both parties in 2015, but Khloe put the situation on hold when he was hospitalized later that year. He was in a coma for four days after being found unresponsive in a brothel, and Khloe stood by him until he was fully recovered, delaying their divorce so that she could legally make medial decisions for him.

Many people thought that they might have another go together, but Khloe stood her ground and continued with divorce proceedings later. It was finalized in October 2016. Since their separation she has dated French Montana and another basketball player named James Harden.