Congratulations are in order for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who have just welcomed their first child into the world. But just how much celebrating will there be amid these current cheating rumours? Some reports suggest she has already forgiven him for his alleged behaviour.

We couldn't be more happy for 33-year-old Khloe but it's just a shame that she has to experience the most wonderful moment of her life under a black cloud of possible infidelity. Her and Tristan's little girl was born yesterday morning (April 12th 2018) at a Cleveland hospital.

Tristan was at her bedside with sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika, but the moment was dedicated to the arrival of their beautiful baby rather than any antipathy between the couple. It's the third daughter of the family to be born this year after Kylie Jenner's first baby Stormi Webster and Kim's third child Chicago West who was born via surrogate.

'Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now', a sourced told People. 'She is head over heels in love with her little girl-she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters. She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now.'

The happy news comes just days after Tristan was caught on film entering and leaving a hotel in New York with a mystery woman, with footage from a hookah bar thought to be recorded in October surfacing at the same time apparently also showing him making out with a couple of other women.

Whatever happened with Tristan over the last few months, we're yet to see if the couple can work it out. After all, she's been cheated on enough times in the past.