Over the last month, speculation has been rampant over whether new mum Khloe Kardashian will forgive her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the 27 year old pro-basketballer cheated on numerous occasions on Khloe, 33, while she was pregnant with daughter True, to whom she gave birth just over a fortnight ago. Therefore, she’s in a quandary as to stay in Cleveland with Thompson to give their relationship another chance, or to return to Los Angeles to the rest of the Kardashian clan to raise the baby alone.

“If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” one source revealed to Us Weekly. “She’s not ready to make a decision. Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

Khloe Kardashian is weighing up her relationship with Tristan Thompson as she adjusts to motherhood

When she is ready, the source continued, “she alone will determine the status of their relationship. Right now, there is no timetable.”

Another factor that’s probably keeping her with him – at least for now – is that Thompson’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be competing in the play-offs through to June this year. As a result, she’s prepared to stay put in Ohio until then, as she’s not willing to deprive Thompson of bonding with the baby.

“If she were to leave now, Tristan would not be able to fly out to L.A. to bond with True,” explains the source. “It’s important to Khloe that he spend significant time with his daughter.”

Meanwhile, a separate report by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (April 25th) indicates the pair’s relationship is “not in a good place”.

“Khloe and Tristan continuing as a couple isn't a sure thing,” this source is quoted as saying. “Khloe is still upset over everything that came to light regarding Tristan, and is taking time to enjoy being a new mom before deciding the future of her relationship.”

