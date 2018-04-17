As Khloe Kardashian unveils the name of her first daughter, Kourtney's going to be feeling extremely left out that she is the only sister to have named at least two of her children relatively 'normal' names. But that facet currently isn't the thing that's amusing Khloe's fans at the moment.

Khloe Kardashian at a Good American event

The 33-year-old has revealed that she is naming her baby daughter 'True'. Beautiful. Though fans have noted the irony of that sitution given that her partner and baby-daddy has recently been scrutinised by the press over apparent video footage of him cheating on her.

'Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE', Khloe wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of an all-pink nursery full of balloons. 'Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!'

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

True Thompson was born on Thursday (April 12th 2018), and while her name was up in the air for a while, Khloe did confess previously that she was going for a name beginning with 'T'. Plus, there is a familial link to the name - it's not just veiled sarcasm against Tristan as some people might have wondered.

'FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton', Khloe's mom Kris Jenner explained. 'My real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton... so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!'

Another surprise might be that True has taken the father's last name, especially in light of the cheating rumours. You would think their relationship would be on the rocks, but this gesture sort of suggests otherwise.

'Khloé still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his', a source told People. 'True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question.'

Let's hope the baby True can live up to her name and be a good influence on Tristan.