Is Khloe Kardashian set to have her heartbroken once again as she prepares for her first venture into motherhood? It seems some rather unflattering footage has emerged of her partner Tristan Thompson with other women, both when she was around three months pregnant and more recently while she has been preparing for labour.

The 33-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has apparently been in Cleveland getting ready to give birth to her baby girl, and TMZ heard even heard whispers that she went into labour on Monday. Meanwhile, her Cleveland Cavaliers beau has been in New York, getting up to goodness knows what at this point.

Tristan Thompson was caught on camera arriving back at his Four Seasons hotel in New York in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 8th 2018) accompanied by an unknown female. The pair were then seen leaving said hotel, Tristan in a slightly different outfit, before returning later on. Apparently, the pair were seen hanging out together at a club for most of the night.

The last shot of her leaving showed she did have an overnight bag, perhaps because they just happened to be staying at the same hotel and were hanging out, or because she was actually staying in his room. It's unclear as of yet.

To make matters worse, sources for the Daily Mail claimed that the pair were canoodling all night. 'I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night', they said. 'They were holding each other and it was so obvious. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times.'

TMZ also obtained grainy black and white surveillance footage from a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. back in October which showed a man, bearing some resemblance to Tristan, being intimate with and kissing two busty women. The publication revealed it was recorded the night before the Cavaliers' game with the Washington Wizards.

It's not something we want to hear about when Khloe's either giving birth or is due any minute, especially when considering she has the worst luck with men when it comes to fidelity. Both Lamar Odom and James Harden have apparently cheated on her in the past, so it's going to take some real strength to get over this latest heartbreak - if it is indeed what it looks like it is.

Certainly, Amber Rose thought the latest footage was painful enough, and reached out with a message of support to Khloe on Instagram. 'I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you... No-one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time', she wrote. 'God bless you and your baby.'