Nearly two years on from the incident that briefly suspended their divorce proceedings, Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she was initially told that Lamar Odom had died after collapsing in a Las Vegas brothel.

Back in October 2015, NBA star Odom was hospitalised after being found unconscious in the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada. He was placed on life support and remained in a coma for four days, eventually making a miracle recovery, as Khloe, at that point his wife of six years, rushed to be by his bedside.

However, in a clip ahead of the 10th anniversary of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, Khloe and her sisters were initially told differently, after a rogue news account initially reported that he had died.

“I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said that Lamar passed away. And I immediately started sobbing on the plane,” the 33 year old revealed to Ryan Seacrest.

“Then I got the next text came through, saying, ‘OK, actually, he’s OK, he’s alive, but he’s not doing well’. So that’s why I was so upset, because I wanted to be there to say goodbye.”

Khloe had filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, after four years of marriage, but various hold-ups – including time that she had allowed for him to recover from the near-death experience – meant that the divorce didn’t formally go through until late 2016. She’s now in a relationship with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

“Someone had made a fake account and emailed me the wrong information. Khloe screamed on the plane,” Kim added in the clip.

“On the plane, they said he died. Someone faked it. I was screaming,” Khloe continued. “But to think, and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they’re really alive… it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.”

