The Kardashian family has had a number of new additions in 2018 already and the latest of the clan to become a mother is Khloe who is due to give birth to a baby girl – her first child – this week.

Khloe Kardashian thinks her parenting style will be similar to her sister, Kim's

The younger sister of Kourtney and Kim has revealed who she thinks she will be most like as a parent: mum of three Kim Kardashian West.

Speaking on her website, the 33-year-old reality TV star spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey and how excited she was to become a new mum.

Hinting at a due date - which is thought to be coming in April - she wrote: "I can't believe my little girl will be here soon!"

Adding: "These past nine months have flown by, and I've loved every minute of it."

The star revealed that after she got through her first trimester, her pregnancy has been 'super easy' and 'everything has been a breeze,' which she is 'beyond thankful for.'

Kim, 37, is mum to three children with her husband Kanye West: North, four; Saint, two; and Chicago, born January 15.

Khloe’s older sister, Kourtney, 38 also has three children: Mason Disick, eight, Penelope, five and Reign, three.

The baby of the family, Kylie Jenner, has also just given birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott, in February, a baby girl named Stormi Webster.

Khloe will give birth to her daughter in Cleveland, Ohio; her partner Tristan Thompson is a professional basketball player on the Cleveland Cavaliers.