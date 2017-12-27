Khloe Kardashian has hit back at critics of her pregnancy workouts, saying her routines have been approved by her doctor.

The 33-year-old told to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to the critics, after she shared a series of workout videos on Christmas Eve.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” Khloe tweeted. “MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended.

“Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s**t," she added. Khloe also included a link to an article from fitpregnancy.com about the benefits of exercising during pregnancy.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

On Christmas Eve Khloe had shared videos of one her workouts, showing her using a step machine, weights, and a resistance band. “I love that I can finally snap my workouts again … but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” she told her followers.

“P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here,” Khloe added about one of the app’s filters. “It’s so cute. Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

More: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Her First Child

On Christmas Day, Khloe, who confirmed her pregnancy on December 20th, answered a fan who asked how far along she was. Khloe replied: “I'll be 6 months next week.”

In other Kardashian news, Khloe’s younger sister Kylie Jenner is still yet to confirm her reported pregnancy. Many fans thought the big reveal would come on Christmas Day, when the family's final holiday card was revealed.

Kylie has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks ever since news of her pregnancy was reported. But the 20-year-old did make an appearance at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, but kept her figure hidden by only being photographed from the chest up.