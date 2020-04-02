Khloe Kardashian reached out to her sister Kourtney in a lengthy text in a bid to ''improve'' their communication.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star sent a message of support to her older sibling as the family feuded over Kourtney's involvement and interest in their E! reality show, but she was dismayed by her reply.

According to Khloe, the text read: ''A million percent, we need to have a conversation if not today, can be any day, but we can't let this continue and sweep it under the rug like we typically do. You're someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you're around me. I would like for this to be a conversation where BOTH sides get to be heard. I don't want to feel like this is a one-sided relationship. Whatever we can do where the communication improves, I will do that.''

Revealing the reply she got, she added: ''Nine hours later, she sent me a video of the private plane she was on.''

Whilst sister Kendall Jenner added: ''She can't sit back and just be like, 'Alright I was wrong,' or 'Alright, f**k. I f***ed up.' She can't do that.''

And Khloe admits she finds her sister's response to her olive branch as ''frustrating'' and she was fed up that Kourtney wasn't trying to ''make things right''.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the show, Khloe said in a confessional: ''It's frustrating because I have had such an amazing relationship with Kourtney, and I would never throw that away, regardless if we're in a strange place right now. Because that's gonna come and go. But she's not even trying to make things right with me.''