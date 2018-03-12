The Kardashian/Jenners have had an influx of new arrivals in 2018 but, despite baby Chicago and Stormi entering the world in January and February respectively, the famous family are not done yet. The youngest of the Kardashians, Khloe, is expecting her first child in April and rumour has it she added $90,000 worth of gift requirements to her recent baby shower wish list.

Khloe Karadashian is expecting her first child, a daughter, in the next few weeks

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted a lavish party over the weekend to celebrate having her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and their future daughter will certainly not want for anything - with the mum-to-be trolling luxury boutiques, including Couture Kids, for her new born.

According to TMZ, Khloe practically picked out one of everything from the store - mostly in shades of pink.

Allegedly among the mother-to-be's items of choice are a $10,000 crib, a Versace baby blanket worth $365 and a matching $600 Versace changing bag.

Determined that her child will be as stylish as her older sister Kim and Kourtney's kids, Khloe also chose a Givenchy Kids leather jacket for a mere $1,450.

Khloe kept her social media fans updated with the progress of her baby shower (which was held at the weekend - 10 March) which included her female-strong family with her own mum, Kris Jenner, her elder sisters, mum-of-two Kourtney Kardashian and mum-of-three Kim Kardashian-West and her young siblings, Kendall Jenner and new mum and youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

The 33-year-old captioned her family-orientated snap with: "Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU!"

Even the family’s grandmother, MJ, made an appearance at the event.

Khloe is due to give birth in just a couple of weeks to her first child with basketball boyfriend, Tristen Thompson.