Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality star, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram posting a black and white photo of her baby bump, alongside a lengthly caption where she praised Tristan for treating her “like a Queen.”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Khloe wrote.

“He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!,” she continued.

“You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Khloe then thanked fans for sending love and positive vibes and said she’d been keeping the news quiet so she could enjoy it privately with family and friends for as long as possible.

She signed off the post: “Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!”

After Khloe’s post it was Tristan’s turn to gush, as he commented: “My love, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something I’ll always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

The couple’s pregnancy news was first reported in October, with multiple sources confirming to People that Khloe and Tristan will welcome a baby boy in early 2018.

Khloe’s sister Kim is also expecting a bundle of joy - her third child, a daughter, will be born via surrogate, reportedly in early January. Younger sister Kylie is also rumoured to be pregnant, with her first child due in February.