It's safe to say that things are certainly not plain sailing with Khloe Kardashian's first pregnancy. She has seemed happy enough throughout, but now in a recent clip from 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', it's revealed that she's struggling with some unforeseen complications in her third trimester.

Khloe Kardashian at LAX

The 33-year-old felt lucky to have fallen pregnant by partner Tristan Thompson, after previously being told by doctors that there was a chance she wouldn't be able to conceive. However, as thrilled as they are to have a new baby on the way, it hasn't been without it's difficulties.

In a clip from a forthcoming episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Khloe is seen being comforted by her two concerned sisters Kourtney and Kim as she lounges on a sofa. 'Literally, I can't walk', she tells them. Kourtney, who already has three children of her own, asks her: 'Can you text your doctor right now?'

The video also sees Khloe breathing deeply whilst undergoing a scan at the hospital with a doctor who appears to be a little worried. The episode is set to air on Sunday (February 25th 2018).

Her mobility has not been the only struggle Khloe has had to deal with on her first pregnancy journey. She has also opened up to her fans that her sex life is suffering too.

'I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant. But for me it's been interesting', she revealed on her 'Khloe With a K' app last week. 'In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.'

Let's hope the next few weeks don't hold too many problems for the new mom, but at least she has three experienced sisters to help her along the way.