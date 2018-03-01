Khloe Kardashian isn't letting being heavily pregnant get in the way of her travels. She's decided to fly to Asia for a little sisterly trip before she is due to give birth, and she's grateful to be feeling better after a difficult first few weeks. Many fans are not on board with the idea of a trip so far away.

Khloe Kardashian snapped at LAX

The 33-year-old reality star is apparently eight months pregnant with her first child, but that didn't stop her jetting off to Japan earlier this week with sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for a family vacation.

Of course, many social media users have been quick to shame the star for her decision to take a 17 hour flight so far along in her pregnancy, despite the fact that health experts say that it is perfectly safe to travel in the third trimester providing that it is not after 36 weeks.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 28, 2018 at 2:06pm PST

It's not yet known when exactly her baby boy is due, but she is thought to be at least 28 weeks. She posted a shot of herself looking happy and well, and all glammed up while on her vacation via Instagram.

We think she deserves a little exotic trip before her birth. It's her first child with her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and it's not been easy for her.

'I am so thankful that after my first trimester, my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great!' She responded to one fan on the post, which she had captioned: 'What's meant to be will always find its way'.

She also opened up to another sympathetic follower about her struggle with the painful side effecs of progesterone pills. 'I didn't realize how common that was until the episode came out', she said. 'It's good to not feel alone.'

Kim was also attacked by the internet for leaving her 6-week-old baby Chicago behind while she was on vacation, despite the fact that she has a number of relatives and the child's father to care for her, and - given that she was born via surrogacy - it's not like she is relying on breastfeeding.

'[Khloé] was excited about the trip', a source told People. 'It was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives.'