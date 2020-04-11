Khloe Kardashian is planning an ''Easter egg hunt'' for her daughter True.

The daughter of Khloe and her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson will celebrate her second birthday on Sunday (12.04.20), the same day as Easter Sunday, and Khloe has revealed she plans to stage a special egg hunt around her house for the tot as something ''different''.

Speaking to her Good American co-founder Emma Grede on Instagram Live, Khloe said: ''She's never had like an Easter egg hunt because she's always been too young, so I'm going to do fun things that's engaging and different for her. It will be really fun for her.''

Earlier this week, it was reported True's birthday party would take place over video chat, because the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means the tot can't be visited by her famous family - including grandmother Kris Jenner, aunts Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, and uncle Rob Kardashian.

A source explained: ''Khloe, True and Tristan will be together on Sunday, but there will be no lavish Kardashian party this time They can't be with the rest of the family, so she has been baking individual cakes to drop off at the homes of her sisters and brother, and her mom, so everyone gets a cake. Then everybody is going to get together on Zoom on Sunday to sing 'Happy Birthday' and blow out the candles.''

During the global health crisis, Tristan has been staying with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star despite the pair no longer being together, because it means he can spend time with True without the risk of him spreading the disease by travelling.

And a source previously said Khloe was taking quarantine ''very seriously'' for the sake of her own health, and the health of True.

The insider said: ''It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe's house and stays in contact with them when he's not.''