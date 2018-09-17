When you have a family as large as the Kardashian/Jenner clan, it's inevitable some siblings may feel left out from time-to-time - and it seems Khloe's choice of godmother for her daughter, True Thompson, could have done just that.

Khloe said she related to her sister, Kim's parenting style

Khloe - the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters - revealed middle child, Kim, as the godmother of her first baby, born in April.

The 34-year-old explained she had thought long and hard about the decision and had to do what was best for her baby girl.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, before True had been born, Khloe said: "'I have thought this over long and hard and I've decided what I want to do.

"I just have to make the best decision for my daughter but I also am not trying to hurt anybody's feelings."

The new mom - who was hit by rumours of her boyfriend, and True's daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheating months before she gave birth - explained she related to mother-of-three Kim's parenting style more than fellow mother-of-three, Kourtney.

She said: "Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills - not that I don't respect Kourtney's - I relate to how Kim parents more.

"But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is."

Kim is mother to five-year-old, North West, Saint West, two, and new baby, eight-month-old, Chicage West with husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kourtney - who thought she was going to be True's godmother - is mother to Mason, eight, Reign, three, and daughter Penelope, six, with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kourtney said: "I don't know why this even something Khloe has to think about.

"My passion is my kids and my family and we're always doing fun things and traveling. The kids have a sense of freedom but we also have boundaries, so I'm obviously the best choice."

But Khloe stood firm and said: "I feel like Kim has been so selfless during my pregnancy.

"She's trying to just help make sure that you feel your best, look your best, have the best.

"She's so secure in her life that I feel like she would be an incredible godparent. She's just been a great friend and sister."