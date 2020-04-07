Khloe Kardashian might ''never'' date again.

Khloe Kardashian has confessed she might ''never'' date again following her split from Tristan Thompson.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star split from Tristan Thompson - the father of her 23-month-old daughter True - after he cheated on her by kissing her sister's pal Jordyn Woods but she insists she won't be rushing into a relationship any time soon because her focus is her family.
When asked if she wanted to date again, she said in a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of the family's E! reality show: ''No, not even thinking about it. I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True. That's just what I do. Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again.''
The 35-year-old reality television personality also insisted she didn't want a baby at the moment and wouldn't be adverse to freezing her eggs.
When Kris asked if she wanted another baby, Khloe replied: ''Not now, no.''
It was then that Kris suggested Khloe should ''freeze her eggs'' to have kids in the future, to which the mother of one replied: ''If I want to, I will one day. I just don't care to. I'm not worried about it.''
Khloe and Tristan work hard at co-parenting their daughter because she doesn't want any ''heavy energy'' around True.
Speaking at the time, she said: ''For me, True is one and, like, a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me, she does know and she feels energy. I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her ...
''I always remember though, how amazing [my parents were with the kids after they split]. I'm sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.''
