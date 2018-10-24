Kardashian fans were thrilled when Kris Jenner's youngest Kardashian daughter, Khloe, announced she was expecting a baby girl. But just weeks before Klo was due to give birth, her partner Tristan Thompson was caught allegedly cheating on the mother of his child.

Khloe Kardashian is 'over' Tristan Thompson

Now, sources have suggested the 34-year-old new mum is "over" Thompson and the pair have not spent much time together in the past six months.

The reality star and Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, have barely been seen together six months on from the shocking scandal amid the NBA season kicking off and Khloe moving back to Southern California after staying with Tristan in Ohio.

A source spoke to People magazine and said: "Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks but Khloe is doing great.

"It doesn't seem to bother her that she isn't with Tristan in Cleveland. She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. It definitely doesn't seem like [Khloe] wants to be with Tristan."

Khloe gave birth to baby girl True in April amid a flurry of new children for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Middle sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed baby Chicago in January via surrogate with husband, Kanye West and youngest Jenner, Kylie, gave birth to baby Stormi in February with rapper, Travis Scott.

Complicating the relationship between Khloe and Tristan, according to the source, is that she hasn't gone through with plans to move back to Ohio following the start of the NBA season.

The source added: "It seems she hasn't decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship."