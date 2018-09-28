Khloe's Kardashian's adorable little girl, True Thompson, is the latest in a line of Kardashian/Jenner newborns and has been taking the social media world by storm with her adorable pictures. However, there are a few people who are not being as positive about baby True as they should be and, instead, commenting on her dark skin colour.

Khloe Kardashian has come out in defence of her baby girl

And now the 34-year-old mum-of-one has something to say to the trolls: Stand By Your Words.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took to Twitter to express her annoyance with social media users who comment on her daughter - who is just six-months-old - then delete their initial tweets when she reponds to them in view of her 26 million followers.

Khloe wrote: "I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my [daughter's] skin color.

"But as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased."

She added: "If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism, please allow one to defend or comment back."

Khloe welcomed True in April this year but has had to fight off a number of cruel remarks about her daughter's looks. The criticism began when True's aunt, Kim Kardashian West, posted a picture of her own daughter, Chicago alongside True and True's other cousin, Stormi Webster - Kylie Jenner's daughter.

Entitling the cute snap 'The Triplets', the picture was soon flooded by people commenting on True's skin being 'too dark'.

One person wrote: "I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix... she’s a cute kid, just too dark."

Now Khloe - who shares True with Tristen Thompson, 27 - has hit back at people who has persisted with their abusive comments.

Writing on Twitter, she said: "We need to learn to praise all skin tones/ethnicities! Our beauty is in our differences. We can learn so much! So proud of every human who is confident in who they are. I’m in my 30s I think I’m just finding this confidence. So I am patient with others. But allow me to voice mine.

"Everyone is entitled to their [opinions] and I’m not complaining about that. Please state your opinion but allow me to [state] mine."