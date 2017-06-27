She’s the only Kardashian who has yet to give her momager a grandchild and it seems that Khloe Kardashian could be ready to hear the pitter patter of tiny steps after the star shared a picture of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson with the caption 'dad and mom.'

Is Khloe Kardashian having kids soon?

According to TMZ, these are the cute nicknames the loved up pair have given each other instead of confirmation they are actually expecting.

That they are yet to start a family was further confirmed by the reality TV queen who took to her Twitter on Monday morning to tweet that she was in need of a 'hangover remedy' which all but ensures that she isn't pregnant.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had taken to her Snapchat on Monday morning to share several instant photos with the misleading captions packing on the PDA at her surprise birthday 33rd celebration.

Diehard fans of the star were quick to speculate about her pregnancy possibilities, saying her snapchat had got them confused.

It has been previously reported that Khloe and her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend, 26, are keen to step up their relationship up to the next level and try to children.

A source told People: "They have talked about both a wedding and a baby. Khloe really wants a baby. She hopes it will happen soon. She is very happy and positive about her future and is absolutely hoping for an engagement."

Khloe also discussed her baby plans on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saying: "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely.

"We could start at one and we could grow from there."

Tristan is already a father as his ex Jordan Craig welcomed a son back in December during the first few months of his courtship with Khloe.