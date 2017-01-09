Khloe Kardashian was invited to a fan’s prom on Saturday and actually responded to the invitation.

On Twitter David LeCours asked the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star to accompany him to senior prom, with a sweet video which he shared and added: "I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?”.

@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say? pic.twitter.com/SOODzA0nGQ — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

"So, there's been a question that's been on my mind for the last month or so, and it's who to bring to my senior prom," LeCours explains in the video.

"My senior prom is April 28, 2017, and I'm inviting you. I know you're probably wondering, 'Why should I, Khloé Kardashian, go to prom with me, David LeCours?' But here are a few reasons why I think that you and I would be the most slay couple at prom.”

LeCours, who dressed in a black Yeezy jacket for the occasion, went to explain the reasons why he and Khloe would be the perfect match. His reasons included, their love for beauty products, their love for the gym and their mutual passion for taking selfies.

"You've never been to prom, and I know if we went to prom together, it'd be a night to remember," he added. "So, what do you say, Khloé? Do you think you can come keep up with me at prom?"

Hours after the video was posted Khloe responded on Twitter, writing: "David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won't know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ... You made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?!”

LeCours then replied, "Girl we could wear whatever we want, we just have to slay, which I know we can definitely do.” The video has so far received over 600 retweets and 3,000 likes on Twitter. Here’s hoping Khloe can make it David!