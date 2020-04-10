Khloe Kardashian has frozen her eggs.

The 35-year-old reality star has 23-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and after the pair split when Tristan was unfaithful to her, Khloe has now decided to freeze her eggs so that she can wait for the perfect man to come along before having a second child.

During Thursday's (09.04.20) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe admitted she was apprehensive about freezing her eggs, because she didn't think she would ever date again and therefore wouldn't be having more children.

But after telling her best friend Malika Haqq that she wasn't sure if she wanted a second child, Malika said: ''I think you do. While you're in the unsure phase, why don't you just freeze your eggs?''

Khloe announced later in the episode she had decided to go through with the process of having her eggs frozen, much to the delight of her mother Kris Jenner.

The 'Revenge Body' star also insisted she is doing fine on her own, and doesn't need to date to be happy.

Speaking during the episode in a clip which was also used for this week's trailer, she said: ''I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True and that's just what I do. Who knows, maybe I'll never date again.

''If I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter in my self-healing and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon ... I'm actually f***ing fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.''

Khloe has been living with Tristan during the coronavirus pandemic so the pair can both spend time with True whilst social distancing, and they will celebrate True's second birthday together this weekend.