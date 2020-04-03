Khloe Kardashian is ''enjoying life'' in self-isolation with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True.

The 35-year-old reality star has been staying at home with her former partner and their two-year-old daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic so they can both see True without the risk of catching the respiratory illness by venturing outside.

And sources have claimed Khloe loves ''being together'' as a ''family'' with Tristan and True, but isn't ''completely open'' to the idea of letting Tristan back into her life ''in a romantic way'' following their 2019 split.

The insider said: ''Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now.''

However, 29-year-old Tristan - who was dumped by Khloe last year after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party - is said to be ''fighting'' to make their relationship work.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now.''

Khloe and Tristan have been rumoured to have reconciled their romance for several months now, although sources recently insisted that despite the pair staying together amid the global health crisis, they are ''not back together''.

Another insider said: ''Khloé is still staying at home with True. They haven't had any playdates with True's cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard. Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé's house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy. Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.''

But prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the former couple were spending a lot more time together, with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star even praising Tristan as a ''great person''.

She said: ''I know [True's] dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.''