Khloe Kardashian has had a mixed year so far. Despite the euphoric high of the birth of her daughter, True Thompson, in April the reality star was rocked when allegations of cheating emerged surrounding True’s father, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has defended her decision to continue to see her cheating boyfriend, Tristan

Now, as the star looks towards the future with her baby girl it seems like she is attempting to give her relationship with Tristan another chance.

While the exact state of the couple’s romance is unclear, they do remain very much in one another’s lives and have been spotted spending time together.

However, this is has caused some fans to speak out on Khloe’s decision - something the 33-year-old new mum refuses to take lying down.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star took to Twitter on Monday to call out the scrutiny and judgement she feels she’s received.

Commenting on an article which included pictures of the couple out to dinner with the caption, ‘a VERY tense dinner date’, Khloe said: "You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days."

She also responded to a fan who called her a hypocrite for taking Tristan back. Twitter user, Queen Persia, said: "I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite."

To which Khloe replied: "Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Queen Persia then backtracked and said she was being protective of Khloe rather than trying to judge, which the star said she appreciated.