It looks like the Kardashian clan have one more glamorous female to add to their brood this year, as Khloe Kardashian reveals her firstborn will be a daughter. She was actually super shocked at the news, despite it being a fifty-fifty thing, though you would have thought it was about time for a boy to join the family.

Khloe Kardashian at a red carpet event

The 33-year-old revealed the news on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', though she admitted that she had truthfully been hoping for a boy. Giving that her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have also just welcomed daughters, she thought the odds on a son would be a little higher.

'God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong', she wrote on Twitter. 'My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news. I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi! God is great! Thank you Lord for our princess.'

The future of reality TV might be the Kardashian cousins, but Khloe was sure she'd go down her sister Kourtney's route and have a boy first. It was Kylie Jenner who conveyed the news of the gender to Khloe after being informed by the doctor at the scan.

'I'm really hoping Kylie's lying', Khloe said on the show, confessing that she was 'pretty much convinced' it would be a boy and was super anxious about finding out. 'I don't feel like I'm having a girl. I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock.'

Kim tried to reassure Khloe that it was okay to be a little upset about the news at first, revealing that she cried when she found out North was going to be a girl.

More: Fans shame Khloe Kardashian for her Japan vacation

Khloe's partner, 26-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson, will no doubt be happy to have a daughter, given that he already has a 14-month-old son named Prince Oliver from his relationship with Jordan Craig.