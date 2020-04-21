Khloe Kardashian insisted ''dark times teach you a lot''.

The 35-year-old reality star - who is currently self-isolating with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their two-year-old daughter True - has shared a cryptic post on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Feeling reflective, she shared: ''Dark times teach you a lot. That's why you can't regret what you went through, but rather be thankful for all the lessons it taught you.''

Another tweet seemingly urged her followers to remain kind during such a difficult time.

She added: ''Stay gentle, everyone is at war.''

Khloe's post comes days after reports the former flames are ''half serious and half joking'' about having another child together.

The 'Revenge Body' star split from the 29-year-old basketball player over a year ago but he thinks True ''needs a sibling'' and she has insisted the only way they will have a second baby together would be through artificial insemination.

A source recently said: ''Khloé wanted to become a mom for years before she got pregnant with True. Being a mom is even more precious than she could have ever imagined. She just loves it all.

''She absolutely wants a sibling for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and would like a sibling for True as well.

''Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloé's mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True. And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in L.A. for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloé is very happy about it.''

During a recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' the pair discussed the the possibility of having another baby.

She said: ''I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you...we'll figure that out later. That's a whole other episode.''