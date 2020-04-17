Khloe Kardashian may ''borrow some sperm'' from Tristan Thompson to have another child.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star split from the basketball player over a year ago but he thinks their two-year-old daughter True ''needs a sibling'' - and while the 35-year-old beauty didn't rule it out entirely, she insisted the only way they will have a second baby together would be through artificial insemination.

In scenes aired on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Thursday (16.04.20), Tristan advised his former girlfriend not to get rid of all of True's old toys during a FaceTime call.

He said: ''What happens if we have another girl? We have to buy it all over again.''

Khloe said: ''Who is having another girl with you?''

Tristan insisted: ''Listen, I'm just saying, True does need a sibling.''

The 'Revenge Body' host then insisted she wouldn't be trying to conceive a child with the 29-year-old sportsman in the traditional way.

She said: ''I might get some embryos and get a sibling.

''I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you...we'll figure that out later. That's a whole other episode.''

Khloe also admitted that ''co-parenting'' is very difficult.

She said: ''To co-parent is a different beast, it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out. Because, you get territorial. Like, 'This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?' You forget, oh no, it's both your baby.''

True turned two earlier this month and had to celebrate her birthday with just her parents - who are living together so Tristan can see his daughter during the coronavirus pandemic - but Khloe hoped she still felt ''loved and adored'' even away from her extended family.

Giving an update on Instagram, she shared: ''Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out. I mean, look at this ice cream parlour from auntie Kiki. She's so loved and spoiled, we couldn't ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she's so spoiled but she's sweet.''