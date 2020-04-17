Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting is the ''hardest thing'' she's ever had to do.

The 35-year-old reality star has two-year-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and has said successfully co-parenting can be tricky at times because she's so ''territorial'' over her child.

Speaking during an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', she said: ''To co-parent is a different beast, it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out. Because, you get territorial. Like, 'This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?' You forget, oh no, it's both your baby.''

The episode of the E! reality show was filmed last year when Tristan's basketball season had just begun and he was living in Cleveland, Ohio - where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers - whilst Khloe and True were back in California.

When they were together, Khloe would go to Ohio with Tristan, but since their split in early 2019, things have become more difficult.

She added: ''Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True and he doesn't really know when he's going to see her next. I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I've just been avoiding having this conversation.

''Tristan's been really consistent and present and that's great, but I just haven't even thought of this part yet. That I'm not going, which it's fine. We haven't talked about this yet, but I'm like, 'Does that mean I have to send True there by herself?'''

And the 'Revenge Body' host finds herself envious of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who still lives just ''two miles'' away from her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

She told her mum Kris Jenner: ''Kourtney and Scott, at least, they're two miles from each other. It just gives me anxiety to think I would have to send her anywhere. She's just a baby.''

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has also impacted Khloe and Tristan's co-parenting routine, and the 29-year-old sports star is now believed to be living at Khloe's house so he can still see True whilst also maintaining social distancing and self-isolation rules.