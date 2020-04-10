Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has admitted she can't wait to ''get back to normal sooner than later''.
The 35-year-old reality TV star - who has 23-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has thanked 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' fans for their support, and has expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic will have eased by the summertime.
Khloe wrote on Twitter: ''I love watching with you guys!!! What did everyone think?! [love heart emojis]
''I love you guys so much! Seriously! I am so grateful for everything! Please stay safe and let's stay home so we can get back to normal sooner than later. We all got s**t to do this summer (sic)''
Despite this, a report recently claimed that Khloe is ''enjoying life'' in self-isolation with her ex-boyfriend and their daughter.
The curvaceous star loves ''being together'' as a ''family'' with Tristan and True - but she isn't ''completely open'' to the idea of letting Tristan back into her life ''in a romantic way''.
The insider said: ''Khloe is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now.''
Tristan, 29 - who split from Khloe after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods at a party - is said to be ''fighting'' to make their relationship work.
The celebrity duo previously dated between 2016 and 2019, and in spite of their high-profile split, they've still been romantically linked to each other over recent months.
The insider added: ''Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloe and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now.''
