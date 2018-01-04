Khloe Kardashian finally confessed that she was pregnant for the first time in the final week of 2017, and this week she went on 'The Ellen Show' to open up about all things baby-related from cravings to names. But she's still keeping schtum on Kylie Jenner rumours.

Khloe Kardashian at a Good American red carpet event

Asked if she'd experienced any sickness yet, Khloe admits that it's so much harder at the beginning when it's not totally obvious that you're expecting. Though now, of course, she's finding herself getting out of breath very easily.

'The first trimester is the worst. No-one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable', she says. 'Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realise if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now.'

She doesn't know yet whether she's having a boy or a girl, but she does intend to find out ahead of the birth. 'There's too many surprises in this whole thing that I'm definitely going to know', she insisted. 'I think if it's a boy I'll go with Tristan Junior and then for a girl I don't even know where to begin. I think [the name will begin with] a 'K' or a 'T'.'

Certainly, one of the biggest pregnancy surprises is that her NBA star partner Tristan Thompson is having way more cravings than she is. 'They say that men take on sympathy cravings or pregnancy-whatever, and I swear he's milking it for all he can', she reveals. '[He craves] mainly Jamaican food - he is Jamaican, but it's just an excuse - but he... loves chocolate chip cookies. Bundles of them.'

It's obvious that she's completely besotted with her cookie-munching boyfriend - who already has a 12-month-old baby with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig - but there are no plans to tie the know anytime soon.

'I hope [to get married] but I'm not in a rush for any of that', she said. 'We talk about it, for sure, but we're both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be.'

There's also the big elephant in the room on whether or not her youngest sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting - a question which she refused to budge on, though we have to agree with Ellen that her eyes are telling us a big resounding 'YES!'