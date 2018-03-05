The saga of Lauren Cohan seeking more money for her role as Maggie in 'The Walking Dead' continued over the weekend, with the star now finding support from her co-star Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel in the long-running AMC zombie drama. Though she's been a leading member of the show's cast for some time now, Cohan is thought to make significantly less money than two of her male co-stars; specifically Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus who play Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon respectively.

Lauren Cohan continues to fight for more money to stick with 'The Walking Dead'

As negotiations have continued, Cohan is said to have been offered an increase in her salary to sign on "long-term", but the cash amount wasn't enough for her to agree. Right now, Cohan's contract comes to an end with the close of season 8, so time is truly running out on making something work for both parties.

Payton lent his support to Cohan on his Instagram account, posting a picture of the star along with the short and to-the-point caption "Pay the woman." You can check out the post below:

It's clear that the majority of viewers are also backing Cohan in her battle for more money. Maggie is one of the most compelling characters to come from the world of 'The Walking Dead', so to see her leave before her time would be incredibly disappointing. AMC will have to do whatever it takes to keep her around if they want to see a success in their narrative moving forward, and hopefully that's something Cohan knows as she continues her negotiations with the network.

As somebody who's been offered a bunch of different television pilots during these current negotiations, and after signing on for a new series called 'Whiskey Cavalier', Cohan isn't a woman who would struggle to pick up more work if she did leave 'The Walking Dead' behind. In a time of dwindling ratings and more backlash against decisions made by showrunners, could this be another blow to those hoping to continue on with 'TWD' into the far future?

'The Walking Dead' season 8 continues Sundays in the US on AMC and Mondays in the UK on FOX and NOWTV.