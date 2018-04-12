A L.A. District Attorney sex crimes task force is reportedly reviewing allegations that Spacey assaulted a man in October 1992.
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are now reviewing sexual assault allegations against the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, it has been reported.
A police investigation in the state of California represents the first active investigation in the States, in addition to the three already under way in London, conducted by Scotland Yard, against the two-time Oscar winner, according to the Los Angeles Times.
A special industry sex crimes task force set up by the Los Angeles district attorney is considering whether to bring a charge over a claim that Spacey assaulted a man in West Hollywood back in October 1992.
Kevin Spacey had already been the subject of three investigations in London
Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said on Wednesday (April 11th) that the task force was looking into “allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr Kevin Spacey on 11th December 2017. The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult.”
More: Sir Ian McKellen claims Kevin Spacey was “disrespectful” by hiding his sexuality
Separately, a spokesman for the D.A., Greg Risling, confirmed the investigation and said that the case had been handed to prosecutors for consideration last week on April 5th.
Back in October, in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Spacey, in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old, had made sexual advances toward him in a hotel room.
Spacey apologised, claiming not to remember his “deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”, but the number of allegations against him quickly escalated. He was cut from hit Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ soon afterwards, and his part in Ridley Scott’s movie All The Money In The World was swiftly re-shot with Christopher Plummer in his place. Spacey checked himself into a sexual treatment facility in Arizona.
More: Anthony Rapp talks about the “big sea change” in Hollywood following Kevin Spacey allegations
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
This movie is based on a real meeting between Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon in...
Who would've thought that Elvis and Richard Nixon would become allies? When Elvis sporadically showed...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...
This lucid drama about the start of the current economical collapse is gripping, even if...
Robert Axle is a wealthy infomercial master. However, when one of his latest inventions has...
More amusing than hilarious, this silly comedy at least has moments that make us laugh...
Nick Hendricks (a management candidate), Kurt Buckman (an accountant) and Dale Arbus (a dental assistant)...
Blackly funny but never as vicious as it clearly wants to be, this rather nihilistic...