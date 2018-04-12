Prosecutors in Los Angeles are now reviewing sexual assault allegations against the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, it has been reported.

A police investigation in the state of California represents the first active investigation in the States, in addition to the three already under way in London, conducted by Scotland Yard, against the two-time Oscar winner, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A special industry sex crimes task force set up by the Los Angeles district attorney is considering whether to bring a charge over a claim that Spacey assaulted a man in West Hollywood back in October 1992.

Kevin Spacey had already been the subject of three investigations in London

Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said on Wednesday (April 11th) that the task force was looking into “allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr Kevin Spacey on 11th December 2017. The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult.”

More: Sir Ian McKellen claims Kevin Spacey was “disrespectful” by hiding his sexuality

Separately, a spokesman for the D.A., Greg Risling, confirmed the investigation and said that the case had been handed to prosecutors for consideration last week on April 5th.

Back in October, in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Spacey, in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old, had made sexual advances toward him in a hotel room.

Spacey apologised, claiming not to remember his “deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”, but the number of allegations against him quickly escalated. He was cut from hit Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ soon afterwards, and his part in Ridley Scott’s movie All The Money In The World was swiftly re-shot with Christopher Plummer in his place. Spacey checked himself into a sexual treatment facility in Arizona.

More: Anthony Rapp talks about the “big sea change” in Hollywood following Kevin Spacey allegations