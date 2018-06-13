Several months after the multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct that looked to have finished his career for good, Kevin Spacey will appear in a new movie.

The accusations meant that two-time Oscar winner, 58, was deleted entirely from Ridley Scott’s last film All The Money In The World, with his leading role re-filmed with Christopher Plummer replacing him with little over a month to go before its box office release at the end of 2017. Netflix also severed all ties with him regarding his hit political drama series ‘House of Cards’.

However, Spacey will now make his big-screen comeback in the film Billionaire Boys Club, in which he plays the role of Ron Levin, a real-life con artist who perpetrated a get-rich-quick scam which preyed on the families of wealthy Harvard schoolboys in Los Angeles in the early 1980s.

Kevin Spacey will feature in 'Billionaire Boys Club'

Billionaire Boys Club also stars Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse and Ansel Elgort. It was filmed two years ago, but will now see its cinematic release next month.

More: Prosecutors in Los Angeles investigating Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegations

A sexual assault charge against Spacey is currently being reviewed by prosecutors in Los Angeles, but at the time of writing the actor has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

He has, however, faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment since October when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him in the Eighties, when he was just 14 years old.

Spacey has also been investigated by the Metropolitan Police over three allegations of sexual assault in London - two in 2005 and one in 2008 – while he was artistic director at The Old Vic. The status of those investigations is currently unknown.

More: Sir Ian McKellen brands Kevin Spacey ‘disrespectful’ by hiding his sexuality