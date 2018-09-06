Kevin Spacey’s ‘House of Cards’ character Frank Underwood is officially dead, as a trailer for the sixth and last series of the Netflix political drama has revealed.

A new teaser trailer for the series shows Robin Wright, who portrays Underwood’s wife Claire, speaking at Frank’s grave. It didn’t give any details as to how his character died, but the finale of the previous series showed Spacey’s character quitting the presidency as his wife took charge of the Oval Office in a cunning power move.

“I'll tell you this though, Francis,” she says. “When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. When they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line.”

Spacey, of course, was dropped from the show late last year after numerous allegations of historic sexual misconduct emerged following actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that the star tried to seduce him back in 1986, at the age of 14. The 59 year old claimed to have no memory of the events and apologised, and has since issued an “absolute” denial of all subsequent allegations.

Netflix has already stated that the sixth and final season of ‘House of Cards’ will centre entirely around Robin Wright’s character.

On Wednesday this week (September 5th), investigators announced that Spacey will not be prosecuted regarding an accusation of sexual assault claimed to have taken place in Los Angeles in 1992, because alleged incident was outside the state of California’s statute of limitations, the County’s District Attorney said.

A separate case regarding another alleged incident from 2016 is still under review, and Spacey is being investigated for six criminal cases by authorities in London.

The sixth series of ‘House of Cards’ is due to land on Netflix on November 2nd, with just eight episodes rather than the customary 13. See the teaser trailer below.

