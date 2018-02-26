Kevin Smith suffered a serious health scare this week following his improv show, where he was rushed to hospital after collapsing from a heart attack. He was performing in Glendale, California at the time, apparently doing a show called Hollywood Babble-On with Ralph Garman at Hollywood Improv.

Kevin Smith at the TV Advocacy Awards

Amazingly, the 47-year-old - who is best known as one half of the Jay and Silent Bob duo from films such as 'Clerks' and 'Mallrats' - still seems in good spirits despite his near death experience. He revealed on social media the extent of the incident, which was a result of a blockage in his left anterior descending artery.

'After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack', he explained on Twitter, alongside a selfie lying in a hospital bed with tubes attached to him. 'The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker').'

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker"). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

While surviving heart attacks is not altogether uncommon, the actor did add that he would have succumbed had he not sought medical attention immediately. 'If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight', he said. 'But for now, I'm still above ground!'

Health-wise, Kevin has been a little up and down throughout his life. He smoked cigarettes for 14 years before moving on to marijuana in 2008, and he has been in a battle with his weight for a long time with several stretches of yo-yo dieting. As far as we know, however, this is the first time he's been hospitalised for something so serious.

His fans Tweeted their support for Kevin, including Chris Pratt who wrote: 'Kevin we don't know each other too good but I have loved you since 'Clerks' and I'm praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!?'