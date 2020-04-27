Kevin Smith has finished the first draft of the script to the 'Mallrats' sequel.

The 49-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to confirm he has penned a ''funny'' draft for the follow-up to the cult 1995 comedy flick, called 'Twilight of the Mallrats' and also teased which characters will be returning.

The director added that ''the story moves like a brakeless bullet train'' and revealed Brodie Bruce - who was played by Jason Lee - will be back, plus the characters Rene Moiser, Willam Black, Gwen Turner, Brandy Svenning, T.S. Quint (Jeremy London), Tricia Jones, Jared Svenning and La Fours.

Jay and Silent Bob played by Jason Mewes and Kevin respectively, appear in many of the latter's movies and comics, including 'Clerks' and the titular 2019 reboot 'Jay and Silent Bob' and living in the View Askewniverse, a fictional universe, and are also set to join the sequel.

Kevin has admitted he has no idea when he'll be able to start shooting the second film, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he is busying himself with penning drafts of 'Clerks 3' and his horror-comedy 'Moose Jaws'.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote alongside the 'Mallrats' script: ''Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of ''TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS''! 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning 'Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and ''happily ever after'' is easier to say than live!

''The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I've ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet.

''And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!

''It'll be months before we can actually shoot it, but if you wanna know the backstory, I recorded an entire episode about ''Twilight of the Mallrats'' for my new podcast, ''Silent Bob Speaks'' - available at That Kevin Smith Club (link in my bio)! And now that *this* script is done, it's on to a new draft of #moosejaws and then the first draft of the new version of #clerks3! #KevinSmith #mallrats #brodiebruce #twilightofthemallrats #movie #90s #screenplay #coverpage (sic)''

The first 'Mallrats' movie follows pals Bruce and Quint, who are dumped by their girlfriends and seek refuge in the local mall.