Kevin Smith has stepped in to defend Chris Pratt from criticism directed at him this week, after the Passengers actor wished him well in his recovery from a major heart attack a few days ago.

On Monday this week (February 26th), Pratt had taken to Twitter to offer his thoughts after learning that Smith had suffered a “widow-maker” heart attack, speaking about how inspiring he had found the Clerks film-maker’s work.

“Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!?” Pratt had tweeted.

Chris Pratt had attracted a backlash for offering his prayers for Kevin Smith

This sparked a bit of a backlash, with many onlookers telling the Jurassic World actor that his prayers were not welcome. “Is it part of your alleged deity’s master plan that Kevin had a heart attack?” one user replied to him.

More: Anna Faris reveals she made mistakes during her marriage to Chris Pratt

However, the 47 year old director addressed his fans in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday night to inform them about his recovery – mentioning that he had gone vegetarian as a result and had been forced to cancel both upcoming shows he had been working on to concentrate on getting well.

Smith also took the opportunity to defend the actor while he was there, according to Variety.

Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack this week

“Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f***ing put up a nice tweet, where he’s just like ‘Hey man, I don’t know you that much but I love Clerks and I’m praying for you’ and apparently people were like, ‘F*** your prayers’ and attacked him and s***,” Smith said.

He continued, “And number one, thanks to Chris Pratt, how sweet was that. Number two, please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, someone saying ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good intentions.”

More: Jennifer Lawrence – “I have not dated Chris Pratt or Brad Pitt”