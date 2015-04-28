Posted on 24 April 2015

White suit clad comedian Kevin Hart gives paparazzi a wave and a quick greeting but doesn't stop to pose for photos as he arrives at the 2015 CinemaCon awards in Las Vegas, where he was selected to receive the accolade for Comedy Star of the Year.

As an actor, Hart's most recent film appearances include 'Top Five', 'The Wedding Ringer' and 'Get Hard', the latter of which co-starred Will Ferrell. Among his forthcoming movies are 'Ride Along 2', animated flicks 'The Secret Life of Pets' and 'Captain Underpants', and spy comedy 'Central Intelligence'.

Contactmusic

