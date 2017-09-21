The woman who has been sensationally linked with comedian Kevin Hart in an alleged extortion plot has spoken to the media this week to the claim that she, too, is a victim.

Accompanied by her attorney Lisa Bloom at a press conference held on Wednesday (September 20th), Montia Sabbag faced reporters and cameras and admitted that she was indeed in a romantic tryst with actor and comedian Hart about a month ago, and that she was unknowingly photographed in the process.

However, contrary to reports that did the rounds earlier this week, she didn’t have anything to do with any extortion plot.

“I'm not an extortionist, I'm not a stripper,” Sabbag told reporters. “I'm a recording artist and an actress and I've not broken any laws. I had nothing to do with these recordings… my name and my picture have been released and lies written about me.”

Meanwhile, 38 year old Hart posted a confessional video to his Instagram account over the weekend, apologising to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and to his kids from his first marriage for what he called “a bad error in judgement”.

“I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart said in the clip. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't.”

Referring to the alleged extortion attempt, he continued: “I'm not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I'd rather 'fess up to my mistakes.”

Back at the press conference, Bloom said that Sabbag is a crime victim, as someone unknown to both her and Hart broke the law in secretly recording them in his private hotel suite in Las Vegas.

“It is a crime to secretly put a camera in a private place like a hotel room,” the celeb attorney told reporters. “Montia is therefore the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal law.”

