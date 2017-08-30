Most people reacted favourably to Kevin Hart's new internet challenge encouraging his fellow celebrities to donate $25,000 to aid Hurricane Harvey victims, but there are those who aren't happy. Master P thinks the comedian is going the wrong way about trying to get people to donate.

Kevin Hart celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas

The rapper, while pleased with Kevin's sizeable donation to the cause, has called him out in a video for directly asking a number of his famous friends to donate the same amount he did to the Red Cross in what he has called the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge. Master P thinks people shouldn't have to be forced to give $25,000, because all donations - big or small - are welcome.

'I'm blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation but I feel like he don't have to do that because it's not necessary', he said. 'A lot of people gonna do what they wanna do, it's their money. We made a donation but it really don't matter what it is as long as you're giving from your heart. I don't think you have to do that with other people.'

He went on to compare the situation to that of Hurricane Katrina, which took place in his hometown of New Orleans exactly 12 years ago. 'People need food, water... transportation is messed up in Houston just like in Hurricane Katrina', he said.

Regardless of what Master P thinks though, Dwayne Johnson has already responded with a $25,000 donation thanks to Kevin Hart's campaign, plus the comedian has raised a massive $1,001,260 for the Red Cross via his CrowdRise page.

'I think we participate in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done them', Kevin said on Instagram this week. 'I'm gonna start a real challenge. I'm challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to the Red Cross. At this point, it's a serious matter. The people are in bad shape and they need help.'

However, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey and Justin Timberlake are all yet to respond to his pleas.