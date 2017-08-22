Comedian and entertainer Kevin Hart has once again taken to social media to brush off renewed allegations that he cheated on his wife, suggesting that he’s treating the media circus as fresh material for his routine.

The 38 year old comedian took to Instagram on Monday (August 21st) to directly address the latest developments.

“That moment when you meet somebody on the street that knows more about your life than you - huh?!” he exclaimed. “I'm at a point where I can't even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh, man. I had a person tell me what they felt was factual information about me while they were talking to me.”

Kevin Hart has hit back once again at infidelity rumours

The star's wife Eniko Parrish and his ex-wife Torrei Hart recently exchanged unpleasantries online, when Parrish wrote on Instagram that she and Kevin have been together for eight years.

However, fans noticed that Kevin filed for divorce from his first wife only six years ago in 2011, bringing up the possibility that there may have been an overlap between the two relationships and, therefore, infidelity.

More: Comedian gets a mural for Philly’s official Kevin Hart Day

In comments now deleted, Parrish allegedly shot back at Torrei’s claims, saying Torrei spread cheating rumours years ago and emphasising that she never “wrecked” their home.

Responding to that, Torrei apparently wrote: “We have made successful strides to become a loving co-parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth.”

Hart, who responded in a similarly humorous and baffled fashion to the same rumours about a month ago, also rammed his point home by saying that he’d written a book about his life and frequently mentioned his personal relationships in his stand-up material.

“Still not enough?” he asked.

More: Kevin Hart denies allegations he cheated on his pregnant wife