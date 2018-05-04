Comedian Kevin Hart is unscathed and “blessed” after being involved in what could have been a very serious accident after his private jet burst a tire upon landing at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The 38 year old actor took to Instagram to relay a message of thanks on Thursday (May 3rd), applauding emergency services who acted quickly and the pilots who landed the small plane without fuss, despite the drama.

“God is Good with a capital G… Had our first serious airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and s*** got real for a second,” he wrote. “Ya boy got angels on his back. I got real-life angels on my back… I’m protected, I truly believe it. But when things like this happen, it’s confirmation… Confirmation God is good and so is life.”

Kevin Hart thanked the pilots and emergency services

Hart was making the journey to Boston to attend the second game of the Celtics-76ers NBA play-off series. He was with his stylist John Burgandee, and fellow comedians Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton.

“Nobody was harmed… Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!!” he continued. “#Blessed… P.S you can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing.”

The Federal Aviation Administration later confirmed details of the incident, saying, “a Gulfstream IV aircraft landed at Boston Logan International Airport at 3:29 pm and blew a left main gear tire.”

“Passengers were de-planed by stairs and the aircraft was towed to the ramp,” the statement continued. “The runway was closed temporarily to make sure all debris was cleared.”

It comes the day after a man was formally charged with attempting to extort Hart over a sex tape filmed covertly of the comedian with a woman he had cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish, with last year.

